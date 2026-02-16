Chandigarh: Digital upgrade at PGI yet to see light of day

For thousands of patients, the treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research begins with standing in multiple queues from dawn till afternoon or sometimes evening. The hospital’s promise to improve patient experience by bringing queue and crowd management system in place along with several key digital services including electronic medical record keeping, online appointment and test reports, navigation app, etc remain unfulfilled as Hospital Information System (HIS) 2.0 has skipped its deadline in December 2025 and remains unimplemented under the supervision of deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai. The ‘HIS 2.0’ was supposed to offer online and QR code based appointments and queue management system. (HT Photo)

The tertiary care hospital has been using HIS 1.0 for over two decades that lack updated digital features necessary for modern patient care needs. Approved in 2022, PGI director Dr Vivek Lal had announced on June 17, 2025, to have HIS 2.0 in place by year’s end. Over a month has passed since its deadline of completion and yet no progress has been made in implementing the system in PGI.

The HIS 2.0 was supposed to offer online and QR code based appointments and queue management system. At present, PGI do offer online slots for registration but even after registering online, one has to stand in a queue to get the CR card. Flocked with over 10,000 patients in the new OPD building daily, managing the crowd has become challenging and major incovenience for patients as they navigate through multiple lines from registration counters to consultation rooms, test labs, x-ray, report collection etc.

PGI has entrusted the software upgradation work to Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Noida. The software upgradation is significant for patient care as it will enable electronic medical record (EMR) keeping. At present, with over 10,000 patients visiting the OPD daily, only demographic data of patients is being maintained. With EMR, patients’ ailment, prescriptions, tests data will be stored electronically, saving staff paper work and easy accessibility of records to doctors for treatment and research.

The hospital does not have united digital payment system in place. Very few counters at PGI accept online payment. Dr Lal had emphasised on the software upgradation to prevent fraud activities as well. Previously, the hospital witnessed multicrore misuse of funds under Ayushman scheme and poor patient fund with manual record keeping. A navigation app was also to come up with the implementation of HIS 2.0 for easy accessibility of buildings and rooms to patients.

The hospital administration has operationalised HIS 2.0 in its Sangrur satellite centre but with limited modules including patient registration, billing and admission-discharge transfer. The upgrade has been crucial to cater to modern healthcare needs amid increasing patient load and past frauds. Repeated queries to deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai on timeline to implement HIS 2.0 went unanswered.