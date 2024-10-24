Menu Explore
Chandigarh district courts lawyers to continue till October 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 24, 2024 09:10 AM IST

On strike since last week, advocates of the Chandigarh district courts have decided to continue to protest and observe “no work days” till October 28 against alleged police inaction in the death of an advocate in the court premises on October 7.

On Wednesday, the protesting lawyers went to meet the Chandigarh Police DGP to discuss the issue. The investigation of the case has been transferred to the crime branch.

“We met DGP Surindra Kumar Yadav today and the meeting went well. However, it has been decided in the general house meeting of the DBA that the strike will continue till next Monday till police take action,” said advocate Rohit Khullar, president of District Bar Association (DBA).

The lawyers had decided to suspend work on October 16 to protest against alleged police inaction in the death of former DBA secretary Neeraj Hans on October 7.

The three cross-FIRs were registered following the death of Hans, 41, who lost his life allegedly after being punched in the chest during an argument with fellow advocates in the parking lot of the District Courts Complex in Sector 43. Hans was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed after some time.

