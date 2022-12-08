Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Drug awareness campaigns to be held at educational institutes

Chandigarh: Drug awareness campaigns to be held at educational institutes

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 01:27 AM IST

The recent arrest of an MBA student for allegedly supplying drugs to Panjab University and college students was one of the main topics of discussion at the second district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting in Chandigarh held on Wednesday

It was decided during the meeting that drug awareness campaigns will be organised at university, college and school levels in Chandigarh. (Representative image)
It was decided during the meeting that drug awareness campaigns will be organised at university, college and school levels in Chandigarh. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The recent arrest of an MBA student for allegedly supplying drugs to Panjab University and college students was one of the main topics of discussion at the second district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting held on Wednesday.

It was decided during the meeting that drug awareness campaigns will be organised at university, college and school levels under Nasha Mukt Abhiyan campaign .

The meeting was held at the conference hall of police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh, under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh. It was also attended by Rradhuman Singh, SDM (south); Manoj Kumar Meena, SSP crime; Rajnish, DSP crime; Mohinder Singh, nodal officer of higher education department and inspector Satvinder Singh from Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Chandigarh.

During the meeting, Singh and SSP crime said that no student will be spared if they are found involved in drug smuggling and action will be taken as per law. Orders were passed by the chairman to appoint nodal officers in schools, colleges and universities, who will organise drug awareness camps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out