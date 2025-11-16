Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
Chandigarh: E-scooter rider dies in crash near Sector-17 bus stand, cause unknown

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 06:50 am IST

A 27-year-old man died in a suspected road accident near the Sector 17 bus stand on Saturday morning, though police say closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage reviewed so far has not confirmed the involvement of any other vehicle.

The victim, Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Khudda Ali Sher and owner of a mobile repair shop in Sector 22, was on his way to work when the incident took place.

Though initially, police suspected that Gaurav’s e-scooter may have been hit from the back by a speeding vehicle, CCTV footage did not show any vehicle colliding with the two-wheeler, which led cops to believe that the e-scooter may have skidded, causing the victim to lose balance and be flung several metres ahead. After being flung off the two-wheeler, the victim crashed into an iron grille and an electricity pole, which resulted in fatal head injuries.

Police personnel from Sector 17 rushed him to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Despite the uncertainty over the exact cause of the accident, police have registered a case against an unknown vehicle to keep all angles open. “CCTV clarity and time stamps vary, so we are not ruling out any possibility,” an officer said.

