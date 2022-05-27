Chandigarh: Education department officials inspect infra at 5 govt schools
To ensure that infrastructure at government schools in Chandigarh is upgraded before their reopening after the summer break, UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday.
They visited Government Middle School in Kishangarh, Government High School in Mauli Jagran, which is under construction, Government High School of Mauli Colony, Government Primary School at Mauli Complex and Government Middle School in Manimajra’s Pocket Number 6.
Following the action taken against deployment of tin roof in four government schools of the city, the department will now carry out a series of inspections. Garg spoke about the importance of education and it was noted that 196 students of Government Primary School in Railway Colony, 250 of Government Primary School ini Mauli Complex and 1,000 of Government High School at Mauli Colony are to be shifted to Government High School in Mauli Jagran where construction will finish soon.
As the students of Kishangarh school are to be shifted to newly constructed building and campus, the works (civil, electrical and horticulture) to be undertaken were reviewed in detail. Head of the school was directed to submit the requirement of student desks, furniture, computer system, CCTVs, drinking water coolers with RO, fire extinguishers and other related items. The chief engineer assured that the building works will be completed by June 20, much before the reopening of the school.
Garg said the possession of GHS Mauli Jagran should be handed over by the engineering department by June 25 so that school can be made functional before the reopening to which the chief engineer said it will be done.
The chief engineer also assured that the renovation works at GHS in Colony Number 4, now renamed as GHS Hallomajra Campus 2, will be completed by July 30. He also informed that work is already going on for various school projects and tenders have been floated for construction of additional block in GMS Palsora and GHS Kajheri.
The department will continue to inspect other government schools. As per director Brar, it is expected that the department will cover all government schools by June 15 or 20.
-
Chandigarh: Shorter route to airport in the works, UT tells high court
Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court with regard to status of different infrastructure projects related to the Chandigarh International Airport, the UT administration on Thursday informed the court that a shorter route to the airport was in the works. In March, HC had sought fresh progress reports from UT on the airport-related projects. The directions came on a 2015 public interest litigation by Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport.
-
Gulzar Inder Chahal elected as PCA president
Former cricketer and actor Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, 39, was unanimously elected as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association on Thursday. Gulzar has succeeded noted industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who had resigned in April after his tenure got over. Four more office-bearers, including vice-president Gagan Khanna, secretary Dilsher Khanna, joint secretary Surjit Rai and treasurer Rakesh Walia, were also elected at PCA's annual general meeting at its stadium in Phase 9, Mohali.
-
Recovered AK-47 magazine is of Nishan Singh’s gun: Mohali police
Further interrogation of gangster Lakhbir Singh's five associates, who were arrested on Wednesday, has revealed that the AK-47 magazine recovered from them is of the rifle recovered from Nishan Singh, arrested earlier in May for giving logistics support for the RPG attack at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali. According to police, his associate, Nishan and Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20 knew each other and worked for a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Landa, who operates from Pakistan.
-
In Panchkula, Housing Board chowk a hotspot for protesters
In the past one year, Panchkula has witnessed over 68 protests. What remained the common factor among them was the protest site -- the Housing Board chowk. Instead of using the designated dharna ground, the protesters chose the chowk – the main connecting point between Chandigarh and Panchkula – leaving hundreds of commuters a harried lot. Water cannons were used at least eight times on the protesters near the Housing Board chowk.
-
Chandigarh’s Covid cases shoot up to 23
As many as 23 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Thursday, highest in three months. It was on February 26 last that the city had recorded 25 infections, following which their number crossed the 20 mark only once on May 11, when 22 people were found infected. The new cases were reported from Sectors 8, 11, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 44, 48 and 38 (West), Daria, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.
