Chandigarh: Education department officials inspect infra at 5 govt schools

To ensure that infrastructure at government schools in Chandigarh is upgraded before their reopening after the summer break, UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday.

They visited Government Middle School in Kishangarh, Government High School in Mauli Jagran, which is under construction, Government High School of Mauli Colony, Government Primary School at Mauli Complex and Government Middle School in Manimajra’s Pocket Number 6.

Following the action taken against deployment of tin roof in four government schools of the city, the department will now carry out a series of inspections. Garg spoke about the importance of education and it was noted that 196 students of Government Primary School in Railway Colony, 250 of Government Primary School ini Mauli Complex and 1,000 of Government High School at Mauli Colony are to be shifted to Government High School in Mauli Jagran where construction will finish soon.

As the students of Kishangarh school are to be shifted to newly constructed building and campus, the works (civil, electrical and horticulture) to be undertaken were reviewed in detail. Head of the school was directed to submit the requirement of student desks, furniture, computer system, CCTVs, drinking water coolers with RO, fire extinguishers and other related items. The chief engineer assured that the building works will be completed by June 20, much before the reopening of the school.

Garg said the possession of GHS Mauli Jagran should be handed over by the engineering department by June 25 so that school can be made functional before the reopening to which the chief engineer said it will be done.

The chief engineer also assured that the renovation works at GHS in Colony Number 4, now renamed as GHS Hallomajra Campus 2, will be completed by July 30. He also informed that work is already going on for various school projects and tenders have been floated for construction of additional block in GMS Palsora and GHS Kajheri.

The department will continue to inspect other government schools. As per director Brar, it is expected that the department will cover all government schools by June 15 or 20.