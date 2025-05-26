Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Chandigarh: EISK team emerges winner at 13th National Open Bridge Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The EISK team became champion with 89.30 points while the Steel Strip team was the runners-up with 88.87 points

The EISK team won the team event title at the National Bridge Championships.

In the 13th National Open Bridge Championship organised by the Punjab Bridge Association and the Steel Strips Group at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh, eight teams in the team group reached the Super League. (HT)
The duo of Anil Bharihoke and RK Garg emerged champions in the pairs group. In the 13th National Open Bridge Championship organised by Punjab Bridge Association and Steel Strips Group at Hotel Mountview here, eight teams in the team group reached the Super League.

The EISK team became champion with 89.30 points while the Steel Strip team was the runners-up with 88.87 points. The Mansarovar team secured the third position with 82.87 points and the Sri Radhe team secured the fourth position with 67.24 points.

In the pair group, the duo of Anil Bharihoke and RK Garg won with 891.17 points, and the pair of Ramkrishna Majumder and Bhaskar Sarkar was runners-up with 870.49 points. The duo of KR Vijayanad Singh and Pradeep Singh secured the third position with 867.60 points and the duo of Soumadeep Ghosh and Arya Chakraborty secured the fourth position with 857.81 points.

In the team event, the first four teams were also given cash prizes of 1 lakh, 75,000, 60,000 and 50,000, respectively. Similarly, the pairs who came in the first four places in the pair group were given cash prizes of 50,000, 45,000, 40,000 and 35,000, respectively.

