Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh election dept launches Saksham app for disabled-friendly election

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 25, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Through Saksham app, disabled voters can request the assistance of a volunteer on June 1 to help them at polling stations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh election department on Friday launched mobile app “Saksham” to help persons with disabilities (PwD) cast their vote during the Lok Sabha election in Chandigarh on the polling day.

To facilitate easy mobility, the Saksham app allows PwD voters to book a wheelchair, which will be available at the polling booth in Chandigarh. (HT File)
To facilitate easy mobility, the Saksham app allows PwD voters to book a wheelchair, which will be available at the polling booth in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Through the app, disabled voters can request the assistance of a volunteer on June 1 to help them at polling stations. To facilitate easy mobility, the app also allows PwD voters to book a wheelchair, which will be available at the polling booth.

“Saksham app offers a dedicated pick-and-drop service, providing transportation for disabled voters from their residence to the polling station and back. To register, the voters have to download the app from the app stores and fill out the necessary details, including personal information, specific assistance required, submit the request, and receive confirmation of the services booked,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, additional chief electoral officer, Chandigarh.

Poll awareness exhibition at Sector-17 Plaza

To enhance public understanding and awareness of the electoral process, Singh inaugurated an exhibition centered on Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) theme at the Sector-17 Plaza on Friday. The exhibition features a collection of archival materials and informative displays about the history and functioning of elections in India. The exhibition is open to the public on Friday and Saturday.

The exhibition provides an in-depth look at the evolution of elections in India, starting from 1934, and showcases various archival materials that trace the history of the Indian electoral system. Visitors will find detailed information about the SVEEP campaign, which is designed to educate voters on key aspects, such as new voter registration, searching for names in the electoral roll and procedures to file complaints regarding violations of the model code of conduct.

Follow Us On