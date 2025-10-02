Chandigarh: Evil to turns ash today

Dussehra celebrations have been planned in over 90 locations across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula today, with the Shalimar Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, having the tallest Ravana effigy in the tricity at 180-ft. It will be flanked by 100-ft effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnad. The effigies alone cost around ₹25 lakh, with the total cost of celebrations at this ground pegged at ₹50 lakh. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest here, with the effigies scheduled to be set ablaze at 6.15 pm. Tricity’s tallest Ravana effigy (180-ft), flanked by 100-ft tall Kumbhkaran and Meghnad effigies, at the Shalimar Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Wednesday. The effigies alone cost around ₹25 lakh, with the total cost of celebrations pegged at ₹50 lakh. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest here, with the effigies scheduled to be set ablaze at 6.15 pm. (Sant Arora/HT)

Chandigarh’s major Dussehra hotspots include the Sector 17 Parade Ground, Sector 30, Sector 34, Sector 22, Sector 28, Manimajra and Ram Darbar. Among these, Sector 46 is set to draw maximum crowds with the city’s tallest effigies – Ravana at 100-ft, Kumbhkaran at 75-ft and Meghnad at 70-ft. UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria will be attending the celebrations at the Sector-46 Dussehra mela.

In Panchkula, apart from the Shalimar Ground, effigies will go up in flames at Sectors 15, 19 and 28. In Mohali, residents can witness celebrations at Sectors 70, 77, 79, and 89, with Sector 79 featuring the most spectacular festivities.

Traffic advisory

For the Sector 17 function, there are five designated parking lots, including those at Sector 22 A, Sector 22 B, Sector 17 Football Ground, front and back of Neelam Cinema, and next to the bus stand. After the audience disperses between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, traffic coming from Sector 17/18 light point, Aroma light point, Sector 18/19/20/21 chowk and Cricket Stadium Chowk will be diverted from Sector 17 ISBT Chowk on Udyog Path. Only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch at the time of dispersal.

For the Sector 34 function, the five designated parkings include sabzi mandi ground, Shyam Mall parking, library building parking and commercial complex parking, all in Sector 34, and the open ground near the Sector 33-D market. Between 5.30 pm and 7 pm, the road from the Sector 34/35 light point towards Sector 33/34 light point will be closed for the general public. For Sector 46, there are two authorised parking lots, including the Sector 46 market parking and parking adjoining booth market in Sector 46 D.

Between 5.30 pm and 7 pm, the road from Sector 45/46 light point towards Sector 46 will remain closed. Traffic police have advised the public to consider carpooling, to walk to nearby markets, and not park their vehicles in no-parking zones, roads and cycle tracks, else they will be towed. Traffic police helpline 1073 can be contacted for towed vehicles.

Panchkula police have deployed 715 cops to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the Dussehra rush. Motorists have been advised to avoid the stretch from Major Sandeep Sankhla Chowk to Geeta Gopal Chowk due to heavy festive crowds.

Commuters traveling to and from Chandigarh have been asked to use the Tank Chowk route, while vehicles coming towards Panchkula should take the Tawa Chowk road. The slip road from Geeta Gopal Chowk to the Sector 8/9 traffic lights will remain open only for pedestrians and closed for vehicles. Similarly, the route from Rajhans Cinema Cut through the Night Food Market to Sector 6 Hospital will remain closed to the general public.

Parking facilities for visitors attending the Dussehra fair have been arranged at showrooms in Sectors 8, 9 and 10, as well as at the designated dharna site in Sector 5.