Chandigarh: Ex-mahila Cong prez writes to UT administrator over high prices of textbooks

Former Mahila Congress President Deepa Dubey, in a letter to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, has raised the issue of rates of students’ textbooks. She appealed that these rates should be fixed. Dubey also requested the administrator to control the school fees of the students so that poor people can also afford good educational facilities. (HT Photo)

“Administrator sir, you tell us whether the citizens of Chandigarh should buy expensive books and copies for their children or pay the fees of private and government schools,” she wrote.

Dubey said that with the residents being taxed so much by the Centre, Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation, and now the people have to worry regarding the rates of books and notebooks for their children also.

She also requested the administrator to control the school fees of the students so that poor people can also afford good educational facilities.