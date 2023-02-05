Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Ex-serviceman caught using fake ID to enter air force station

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 05, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The accused, Naresh Chandra Salgotra, 59, a former junior warrant officer, who lives in Mohali, was seeking entry to the side camp with the fake ID card, as per the police complaint filed by G Sergeant Ajit Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In the second such case in less than three weeks, an ex-serviceman was arrested on Friday for trying to enter the 3BRD Air Force station with a forged armed forces identity card.

The accused, Naresh Chandra Salgotra, 59, a former junior warrant officer, who lives in Mohali, was seeking entry to the side camp with the fake ID card, as per the police complaint filed by G Sergeant Ajit Singh.

Salgotra was arrested and later granted bail. He was booked under Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-31 police station.

In a similar case on January 18, Pawan Rohilla, 40, a former sergeant, was caught at the main gate of the air force station while trying to enter the campus using a fake armed forces’ ID card.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
