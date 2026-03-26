Chandigarh: Family plans prayer meet as rallyist Hari Singh remains untraceable

Nearly a week after veteran rallyist Hari Singh went missing in a speedboat accident in the Maldives on March 19, hope of finding him alive is fading among his family and close associates. Sources close to the family said with each passing day, the chances of survival appear increasingly bleak. (HT Photo)

Despite ongoing search operations, there has been no breakthrough in tracing the 59-year-old motorsport icon.

In a deeply emotional development, the family has decided to organise a prayer ceremony in his remembrance on March 30 at the Sector 8 gurdwara from 12 pm to 1pm.

Singh, a six-time national champion, had been on a speedboat with Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania when the vessel capsized near Felidhoo Island on the night of March 19. While Singhania was rescued, Singh remains untraceable.

According to local media reports in the Maldives, the speedboat carrying seven passengers — five Indian men, including Singh and Singhania, and two women from the UK and Russia — capsized around 1.15 am local time. Singh was on holiday with friends, including Singhania and a former naval officer from Mumbai, when the accident occurred.

Sources close to the family said with each passing day, the chances of survival appear increasingly bleak.

According to SPS Garcha, president of the Chandigarh Motorsport Association, rescue operations are still underway, with Singh’s close friend Jagwant Singh assisting the efforts on the ground in Maldives.