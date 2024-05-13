 Chandigarh: Father-son duo assault neighbour with iron rod in Dadumajra Colony - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Father-son duo assault neighbour with iron rod in Dadumajra Colony

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The victim’s family intervened to rescue him from the duo and he was subsequently taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for where he underwent surgery for his injuries

Police have booked a Dadumajra Colony resident and his son for attacking their 20-year-old neighbour with an iron rod amid an altercation over fixing the street light.

The assault, which took place around 2 am on Friday, left the victim’s left eye bleeding profusely. The accused were identified as Ashok and his son Sumit.

The victim, Rohit, told police that he was sitting on the railing outside his house due to a power outage. Meanwhile, his mother approached their neighbour Ashok to seek assistance with fixing the streetlight.

However, instead of helping, Ashok began hurling abuses at his mother. Rohit said when he intervened, asking Ashok to refrain from insulting his mother, the argument escalated.

Amid the altercation, Ashok’s son Sumit came out of his house wielding an iron rod. Feeling threatened, Rohit said he tried to flee, but Ashok restrained him and Sumit proceeded to strike him on the head with an iron rod.

His family intervened to rescue him and he was subsequently taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Police have booked the accused father-son duo under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Maloya police station.

