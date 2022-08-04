Chandigarh fencers Kashvi, Yashkeerat to represent India

City’s Kashvi Garg and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer have been selected for the Indian fencing team that will participate in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 to be held in London from August 9 to 20.

The dedicated fencing tournament will feature over 1,000 players and 150 teams from more than 40 countries.

Kashvi Garg, a two-time national gold medallist, has been selected based on her performance in the Junior National Fencing Championship that concluded recently in Cuttack, Odisha, where she clinched a bronze medal.

The teenager will be representing India in epee, junior and women fencing event, along with Taniksha Khatri from Haryana, Dyaneshwari Shinde from Maharashtra, and Pragya Singh and Pooja Dangi from Madhya Pradesh.

A Class-12 student, Kashvi is pursuing medical stream from Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh.

Yashkeerat, who is a third-year student of computer science engineering at UIET, Panjab University, will be competing in the senior epee and women’s event.

She has been selected for the championship based on her superb performance in the trials that were recently held at NIS, Patiala. The other players selected in this category are Prachi, Sheetal and Taniksha from Haryana, and Ena Arora from Punjab.

The Fencing Association of India (FAI) has also picked Chandigarh’s senior fencing coach Charanjeet Kaur to accompany the Indian fencing team to the championship.

Charanjeet has produced many international players from the city and has also mentored Kashvi and Yashkeerat. She is currently working as DPE, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, Chandigarh.