Chandigarh: FIR lodged after HC lawyer reports threat from gangsters in jail

Police have registered a case after an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana high court alleged that he received threats from gangsters in jails over an application filed in the high court in which he is the counsel for the applicant. The court of Justice NS Shekhawat directed that an FIR be filed in the matter. A detailed order of this however was not uploaded online till the filing of this report. Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Sector 3 Police Station, under Sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

According to the FIR, advocate Gobind Singh Randhawa alleged that he is appearing as a counsel in the case Supreet Kaur vs state of Punjab in which the petitioner alleged that her husband had been falsely implicated in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case by people who were allegedly operating an illegal drug network from jail and had links with gangsters.

Randhawa alleged that on September 22 this year, he received a call from an unknown international number. The caller claimed he had a huge network in Punjab and across the border and worked with the police and jail authorities. Randhawa hung up on the man, but received 17 missed calls and seven voice messages in which the caller said that people in jails are facing difficulties in using phones due to the petition filed by his client and said that it should be withdrawn or he will ‘teach him a lesson’.

On the court’s directions, the Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Sector 3 Police Station, under Sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Punjab Prisons Act and Information Technology Act.