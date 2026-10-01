No more trips to Chandigarh Estate Office, property services now a tap away

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday e-launched two citizen-centric initiatives of the Chandigarh Estate Office — the e-Sampada CHD mobile application and faceless service delivery facility — at the Samaadhaan Shivir held at the Community Centre, Ram Darbar. Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria launching the online property services during the Samaadhaan Shivir held at the Community Centre in Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT)

The initiatives are aimed at bringing property-related services closer to residents, reducing physical visits to the estate office and making service delivery more accessible, transparent, paperless and citizen-friendly.

Deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, apprised the gathering of the features of both initiatives. He said the e-Sampada CHD app converts the existing estate office service portal into a mobile application, allowing residents to access services directly from their phones.

Through the app, residents can use the “know your property” facility, check outstanding dues against a property, access property-related services such as transfers and loans, and lodge or track grievances online. Applicants can also track the status of applications already submitted and know which employee or officer is dealing with their case. If an objection is raised or an additional document is required, the information will be communicated through the app. Final documents, including transfer letters, can also be accessed and downloaded online.

The e-Sampada CHD application is currently available on the android play store and will shortly be made available on the iOS app store, according to the estate office.

The second initiative, faceless service delivery, allows applicants to submit applications and supporting documents online without taking an appointment or visiting the estate office. Documents are digitally forwarded to the concerned branch for processing. The facility provides complete end-to-end online processing, from submission of an application to its final disposal, without any physical interface between the applicant and the dealing official.

The facility covers property-related services, including those involving wills, transfers, NOCs and no dues certificates. Additional document requirements and objections will also be communicated online, while the final certificate can be downloaded digitally.

Yadav said estate office footfall had already declined by around 50 % following the introduction of auto-mutation, and expressed the expectation that faceless services would further reduce physical visits.

“These two initiatives mark an important step in our effort to make property-related services simpler, faster and more transparent for every citizen of Chandigarh,” Yadav said, urging residents to make full use of the facilities.

For residents who are not comfortable using digital services, assistance can be sought at nearby Sampark Centres or from family members. Senior officers of the administration were also present on the occasion.

66 Ram Darbar residents raise civic issues at Samaadhaan Shivir

Administrator Kataria heard grievances of residents of Ram Darbar at the Samaadhaan Shivir, with 66 residents individually presenting their concerns before the administrator and senior officials.

On a local security-related demand, the administrator assured residents that efforts would be made to establish a police beat box in Ram Darbar.

Kataria said grievances received during the first three Samaadhaan Shivirs had been resolved, while matters requiring special supervision were being processed.

On water supply, he said the challenges were being addressed through collective efforts and called for public cooperation in water conservation. Referring to the ‘Nasha Mukt Chandigarh’ campaign, Kataria described the fight against drug abuse and peddling as a collective responsibility and urged residents to work together with the administration.

Residents also raised the need for a sampark centre and highlighted other infrastructure and public service-related concerns.

The grievances covered a range of issues, including sanitation, drinking water supply, electricity, roads, street lighting, housing, public health, education, solid waste management and parking.

Kataria directed the concerned departments to examine the issues and take necessary action within a stipulated timeframe. Officials also apprised residents of action already taken and development works either underway or planned in the area.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the administration was working on issues concerning education, sports infrastructure and the proposed college in Manimajra, besides other public services. He said matters related to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) were being taken up with the Centre.

He also said civic concerns, including those related to health and street vending, would continue to be addressed.

The administrator further said Lok Bhavan remained open to the public for residents to raise their concerns directly. The Shivir was attended by mayor Saurabh Joshi, chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, administrative secretaries, heads of departments and other senior officials.