Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at house in Sector 20, no casualty

Fire broke out at a house in Chandigarh’s Sector 20 on Saturday morning, engulfing a large portion of the house within minutes, with the kitchen being the most affected area. Fire officials said they received information about the blaze around 11.25 am, following which around six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to douse the flames within minutes (HT File)

Though no loss of life was reported, several household items were gutted.

Fire officials said they received information about the blaze around 11.25 am, following which around six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to douse the flames within minutes.

Several people who were inside the house at the time of the incident were also safely evacuated by fire personnel. Locals also helped in the evacuation and tried to control the blaze until emergency services arrived.

While the exact cause of fire is yet to be determined, initial investigations suggest a short-circuit may have triggered the blaze.