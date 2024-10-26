Chandigarh: Fire safety guidelines issued ahead of Diwali

To prevent fire accidents during festive celebrations, particularly Diwali, the fire and emergency services of the municipal corporation have issued safety guidelines for citizens and shopkeepers. The Chandigarh MC has further said windows and other openings should be closed to prevent the crackers from entering into houses. The instructions also focus on the close supervision of children when they are handling fireworks. (PTI)

The MC has urged residents to carefully read the fire safety instructions and keep fire extinguishers and a bucket of water and sand ready when lighting fireworks. The guidelines further state that used fireworks, such as sparklers and rockets, should be immersed in water or dry sand. Fireworks should be lighted at an arm’s length while keeping the face away.

For minor burns, cold water should be poured on the affected area and a doctor should be consulted, if necessary.

The MC has further urged the citizens to not re-light fireworks that fail to ignite in the first attempt. The instructions further focus on keeping lighted oil lamps, candles, or incense sticks away from fireworks. The storage of combustible materials around buildings and burning fireworks near cracker shops should be avoided.

The instructions further focus on avoiding the use of candles, lighters, or matches inside crackers shop. The use of damaged or loose electric wires should also be prevented. Only authorised and permitted quantities of fireworks should be used.

“No smoking” signs should be displayed and a safe distance should be kept between lights, bulbs, and fireworks.

Emergency Contacts

In case of fire, dial 112 or contact the nearest fire station. Emergency contact numbers for all fire stations, along with the mobile numbers of fire officers, are available for immediate assistance.