Chandigarh: Former Punjab finance minister Dhindsa joins protesting PU students

Former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa visited the Panjab University (PU) Senate dharna site outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office on Monday. He spoke about how it’s unfortunate that politicians have to get involved just for the varsity’s democratic setup to work. He said that the Punjab government must also take a firm stand and rather than talk to the V-C, they must now approach the Centre with their demands. Former Punjab minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa interacting with protesters outside V-C office on the PU campus in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Talking about reforms, Dhindsa said there is still one year for PU Senate’s four-year term to get over. This time period should be used to hold meetings with all stakeholders and get the necessary approvals, he said.

There was also much deliberation as Punjab chief minister (CM) was earlier invited for an event to be held on PU campus on Tuesday. As per sources, it is unlikely that CM Mann will attend the event, but protesters were discussing what to say to him and urge him to come and endorse the protest.