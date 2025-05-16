Chandigarh: Four attacked over punctured cart tyre in Hallomajra

A heated argument over a punctured cart tyre escalated into a violent clash in Hallomajra late on Thursday night, leaving four men injured, out of which two sustained serious injuries. According to the complaint, Shivam and Kunal assaulted complainant Rubi’s brothers, Nikhil and Pankaj, with knives. (File)

The incident took place around 11 pm when a neighbourhood dispute turned into a group assault, involving knives and sticks.

According to the complaint filed by Rubi, a relative of one of the victims, the dispute began when Cheeki, a local resident, and his brother Shivam, came to borrow a cart from Rubi’s uncle Santosh, who lives in Hallomajra. After using the cart to transport goods, Cheeki returned it with a punctured tyre. When Santosh asked who would pay for the repair, Cheeki allegedly threw a ₹50 note at his face and became aggressive. He reportedly slapped Santosh, triggering a heated exchange.

Later that night, Shivam, along with another brother and unidentified associates, allegedly returned to the spot. Two of their friends also joined them, one of whom was carrying a stick. One of these persons have been identified as Kunal. According to the complaint, Shivam and Kunal assaulted Rubi’s brothers, Nikhil and Pankaj, with knives.

Pankaj was stabbed in the thigh, while Nikhil was critically injured after being stabbed in the stomach. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Shivam’s unidentified brother and another friend, who Rubi claims she can identify if presented, reportedly attacked Rubi and her brother Arun with sticks, causing injuries. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS in Sector-3 police station and launched an investigation into the matter.