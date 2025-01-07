Chandigarh: Four booked for killing stray dog with swords, sticks

UT police have registered a case against four local youths for killing a stray dog using swords and sticks in Behlana village on December 11. Sushma, a resident of Behlana, Chandigarh, stated that as she attempted to save the dog, the youths threatened her by showing her a sword, causing her to retreat in fear for safety. (HT Photo)

The incident was reported by Sushma, a resident of Behlana, who witnessed the brutal act at around 4.50 pm when the assailants attacked the dog, beating it to death. They then stuffed the dog’s lifeless body into a sack and carried it away.

Sushma stated that as she attempted to save the dog, the youths threatened her by showing her a sword, causing her to retreat in fear for safety.

The attack on the dog began when the assailants struck its head with a sword, breaking its jaw. They continued to beat the dog with sticks before stuffing its body in a sack and removing it from the scene.

Sushma has filed a formal complaint with the police, naming the accused as Preet, his son, Sunny, and Om Parkash. Police registered a case under Sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on January 5, after the complaint was received on December 27.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, the footage of which has been provided to the authorities as evidence. In her complaint, Sushma expressed concern for her and her family’s safety, alleging that they are now in danger because of the accused. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.