Chandigarh: Gang of thieves busted with arrest of three

Police have busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of three men.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, 22, and Avinash Kumar, 19, of Maloya Colony and Rakesh Kumar, 26, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was living in Attawa. Eight stolen car batteries and five bicycles have been recovered from their possession.

They were arrested on the basis of three theft cases lodged at the Sector 39 police station.

On October 29, Ravinder Kumar of Sector 37 and Puneet Kumar of Sector 40 had reported that the batteries of their cars had been stolen. On December 3, Vikas Sigal of Sector 41 reported that his son’s bicycle was stolen from near his house.

The accused trio was arrested on the basis of a tip-off on Sunday. While stolen car batteries were recovered from Feroz and Rakesh, the stolen bicycles were recovered from Avinash.