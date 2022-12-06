Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Gang of thieves busted with arrest of three

Chandigarh: Gang of thieves busted with arrest of three

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 12:58 AM IST

Police have busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of three men; eight stolen car batteries and five bicycles have been recovered from their possession.

They were arrested on the basis of three theft cases lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh. (Representative image)
They were arrested on the basis of three theft cases lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of three men.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, 22, and Avinash Kumar, 19, of Maloya Colony and Rakesh Kumar, 26, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was living in Attawa. Eight stolen car batteries and five bicycles have been recovered from their possession.

They were arrested on the basis of three theft cases lodged at the Sector 39 police station.

On October 29, Ravinder Kumar of Sector 37 and Puneet Kumar of Sector 40 had reported that the batteries of their cars had been stolen. On December 3, Vikas Sigal of Sector 41 reported that his son’s bicycle was stolen from near his house.

The accused trio was arrested on the basis of a tip-off on Sunday. While stolen car batteries were recovered from Feroz and Rakesh, the stolen bicycles were recovered from Avinash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out