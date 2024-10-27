Chandigarh gets first sensory park

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor on Saturday inaugurated the city’s first Sensory Park in Sector 22, where multiple senses and abilities of individuals like sight, taste, smell, touch, hearing, mobility and motor skills and intellectual skill are enhanced. The sensory park in Chandigarh was thrown open to the public in the presence of municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, area councillor Damanpreet Singh and other councillors. (HT File)

The park offers a variety of areas for meeting, play and leisure for children with and without disabilities. The park is developed near house number 3901 to 3905, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, having an area of 0.65 acre. The park is developed as a sensory park at a cost of approximately ₹1.24 crore.

The mayor further said that for visually impaired individuals, tactile cement concrete tactile pavers are used which serves as directional indicators. Play equipment such as shoulder builder, spring rider, see saw, merry-go-around, swing, leg roller and wheelchair accessible basketball court, all help children work on their big and small muscles, orienting their body in shape and sense of body balance. Various musical equipment such as congo track, drum track, musical panel and polls are also installed, said the Mayor.

He said interactive railings with steps at various levels have been installed in the park. A hedge maze having a labyrinth of pathways with flooring as a reflexology path has also formed the centre of attraction. Various kinds of herbs, shrubs and trees are planted.

He said that children are encouraged to touch, smell, taste and generally be attracted to the environment around them. Different feature walls also exist along the pathway which helps activate children’s observing and learning ability. Wall having surfaces with illusion art, blackboard where they can scribble with chalk and walls having cut-outs of different shapes entice them to explore different aspects.