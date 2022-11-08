Chandigarh gets ‘future ready’ with new vision document

Aiming to make Chandigarh the most sustainable city in the country by 2030, the UT administration on Monday launched its vision document — Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond.

The document covers vision statements, short and long-term action points under five thematic areas that includes urban infrastructure and planning transport, mobility, environment, education, skill development, employment, health and well-being as well as social protection and safety.

The document, drafted and finalised in consultation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was released by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of adviser Dharam Pal.

Speaking at the event, Purohit thanked UNDP for its collaboration and asked the administration to plan all future interventions based on the document.

UNDP India resident representative Shoko Noda, meanwhile, said, “We hope to have Chandigarh administration’s continued association during the implementation of the vision document also. I appreciate your commitment and support.”

In line with future needs, the document articulates that Chandigarh will be a ‘City forever Beautiful’ because it is a “City that Cares” in every facet of urban living.

The document, in its propositions, also considers such variables as pandemics, climate change, environmental disasters and their potential impact on the city’s development.