Chandigarh gets its second‘ 1 store’ at Sector 38

With an objective to provide affordable essential items to people in need while promoting the concept of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR), the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday opened a 'One Rupee Store' at Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38C for Safaikarmacharis.

The store was inaugurated by mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, in the presence of special commissioner Pradeep Kumar, Dr Inderdeep Kaur, medical officer of health, senior officers of the Chandigarh MC, and prominent residents of the ward.

Addressing the gathering, mayor Babla stated that the MC’s permanent RRR Centre at Sector 17 has received an overwhelming response from citizens over the past year, which has enabled the corporation to expand this initiative through the establishment of the One Rupee Store. The objective of the store is to provide easy and affordable access to reusable items while strengthening awareness about sustainable practices.

She informed that a wide range of items such as books, clothing, footwear, electronics, crockery, kitchenware, toys, bed sheets, bags, home décor items and furniture are made available at the store at a nominal price of ₹1 per item. All these items are received through public donations at the Sector 17 RRR Centre and are thoroughly cleaned, repaired, and refurbished before being offered for reuse.

The mayor further shared that, encouraged by the success of this initiative, the MC plans to organise more One Rupee Stores across different sectors and wards of the city in the coming period.

On the occasion, special commissioner Pradeep Kumar, expressed gratitude to the citizens of the tricity for their enthusiastic participation and continued support. He remarked that the successful operation of such stores reflects the growing public awareness towards sustainability and reuse.

Since 2023, the Chandigarh MC has been actively promoting sustainable behaviour and environmentally responsible practices among citizens. As part of this initiative, several One Rupee Stores have already been organised across Chandigarh, through which more than 30,000 items have been reused successfully.

The special commissioner emphasised that this initiative aims to protect and preserve the environment by encouraging pro-planet behavioural change through simple individual actions in daily life. “By adopting the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, the MC continues its mission to create a garbage-free, resilient, inclusive and sustainable city for present and future generations,” he added.