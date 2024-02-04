Chandigarh gets light rainfall; more showers likely on Sunday

The city experienced a light rainfall of 0.4mm on Saturday due to a fresh western disturbance, according to the India meteorological department (IMD). However, a slight increase in the maximum temperature from 19°C to 19.2°C was recorded, which is still 2°C below the normal range. Chandigarh experienced a light rainfall of 0.4mm on Saturday due to a fresh western disturbance, according to the India meteorological department (IMD). However, a slight increase in the maximum temperature from 19°C to 19.2°C was recorded, which is still 2°C below the normal range. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to IMD officials, high-speed winds, known as jet stream at an altitude of approximately 12.6 km above sea level are influencing north India. A weather system, identified as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies around 5.8 km above sea level, is influencing the region.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Light to moderate rain is expected at many places on February 4 and at isolated places on February 5 in Punjab and Haryana. In Chandigarh, light to moderate rain is likely at many places on February 4 and at isolated places on February 5, as per the IMD.

The IMD officials stated that this spell may be accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places and with gusty winds (speed 30-40kmph) on February 4. Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana on February 4.

Expect a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next two days, followed by a fall by 2-3°C, thereafter, across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Dense fog is likely at isolated places on February 4 and 5 over Punjab and Haryana, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature has increased from 6.9°C to 9°C, within the normal range. Over the next three days, IMD officials anticipate that the maximum temperature will remain between 14°C to 19°C and the minimum temperature between 8°C to 12°C.