Chandigarh gets light rainfall; more showers likely on Sunday
Light to moderate rain is expected at many places on February 4 and at isolated places on February 5 in Punjab and Haryana. In Chandigarh, light to moderate rain is likely at many places on February 4 and at isolated places on February 5, as per the IMD.
The city experienced a light rainfall of 0.4mm on Saturday due to a fresh western disturbance, according to the India meteorological department (IMD). However, a slight increase in the maximum temperature from 19°C to 19.2°C was recorded, which is still 2°C below the normal range.
According to IMD officials, high-speed winds, known as jet stream at an altitude of approximately 12.6 km above sea level are influencing north India. A weather system, identified as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies around 5.8 km above sea level, is influencing the region.
The IMD officials stated that this spell may be accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places and with gusty winds (speed 30-40kmph) on February 4. Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana on February 4.
Expect a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next two days, followed by a fall by 2-3°C, thereafter, across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Dense fog is likely at isolated places on February 4 and 5 over Punjab and Haryana, according to the IMD.
The minimum temperature has increased from 6.9°C to 9°C, within the normal range. Over the next three days, IMD officials anticipate that the maximum temperature will remain between 14°C to 19°C and the minimum temperature between 8°C to 12°C.