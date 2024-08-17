Chandigarh: Goldy Brar’s aide injured in violent clash at Model Jail

A violent clash broke out in Model Jail, Sector 51, on Wednesday night, leaving Goldy Brar’s aide Amrit Pal Singh, who is under trial in two cases, including one registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with several other inmates, injured. Amrit Pal alleged that the assailants, armed with makeshift weapons such as spoons, glass shards and bowls, launched a premeditated and coordinated attack, intended to inflict serious harm on him and his companions. (HT File photo for representation)

On January 19, operatives of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar had allegedly fired at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5. Amrit Pal was among the several accused arrested in connection with this case.

Amrit Pal, also known as Gujjar, 27, hails from Banur, Punjab, and is currently lodged in Barrack Number 9, sharing the barrack with approximately 150-200 other inmates.

He told the police that he was on a routine walk with his friend Kaushi Singh, also an under trial in the same case, on Wednesday evening.

There, they encountered a group of prisoners, including Abhiyash, Kallu and Amit, who were sitting with their friends. The group hurled taunts and spitted at him and his friend, leading to a verbal altercation.

Around 8 pm, while he and Kaushi were having dinner in their barrack, they were suddenly attacked by a large group of inmates, led by Abhiyash, Sonu, Rahul, Manish, Aman (alias Kallu), Sushil Yadav and Amit Kumar (alias Deerry), along with 50-60 others.

The assailants, armed with makeshift weapons such as spoons, glass shards and bowls, launched a premeditated and coordinated attack, intended to inflict serious harm on him and his companions, Amrit Pal alleged.

During the attack, he sustained injuries to his head, while Kaushi suffered injuries on the hands as he attempted to protect himself. The injured inmates were immediately taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for treatment

Chandigarh Police recorded Amrit Pal’s statement at the hospital, following which an FIR was lodged under Sections 191 (3), 190, 115 (2), 109, 61 (2) of BNS against Abhiyash, Sonu, Rahul, Manish, Aman, Sushil, Amit and Fauji, as well as the 50-60 other prisoners involved in the assault.