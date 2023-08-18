Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CGA fetes Shubhankar for 8th-place finish at Open Championship

CGA fetes Shubhankar for 8th-place finish at Open Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 18, 2023 03:35 AM IST

CGA Golf Academy director JS Grewal was also presented with an award of honour for his dedicated contribution to promoting golf and coaching golfers like Shubhankar to reach world-class level

Taking note of Shubhankar Sharma’s feat of finishing tied-eighth in the 151st Open Championship in Hoylake, Liverpool, last month, the Chandigarh Golf Association honoured India’s ace golfer at the Chandigarh Golf Range on Thursday.

CGA president PS Pruthi (left) and UT finance secretary Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade (centre) felicitating golfer Shubhankar Sharma at CGA Golf Range on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
CGA president PS Pruthi (left) and UT finance secretary Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade (centre) felicitating golfer Shubhankar Sharma at CGA Golf Range on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

“It is always wonderful to visit the range. I have so many memories of playing here. I had a memorable time playing in the 151st Open Championship,” said Shubhankar.

CGA Golf Academy director JS Grewal was also presented with an award of honour for his dedicated contribution to promoting golf and coaching golfers like Shubhankar to reach world-class level.

Trainer Sagar Diwan was presented an award of honour for his outstanding contribution in enhancement of fitness of top golfers.

Chandigarh finance secretary Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade was the chief guest at the ceremony. CGA president PS Pruthi and secretary Col HS Baidwan were also present on the occasion

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out