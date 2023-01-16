Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club elections: Chahal, Virk to fight it out for president’s post

Chandigarh Golf Club elections: Chahal, Virk to fight it out for president’s post

Published on Jan 16, 2023 03:13 AM IST

Only two candidates will run for the prestigious post this time, unlike three last year, as announced by the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) and Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) will once again lock horns with each other for the president’s post. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a repeat from last year, Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) and Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) will once again lock horns with each other for the president’s post in the upcoming annual elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club on January 29.

However, only two candidates will run for the prestigious post this time, unlike three last year, as announced by the club on Sunday.

In the last elections, that saw the first triangular contest in the club’s six-decade history, Chahal in his maiden foray had polled 505 votes, while his rivals Virk and SPS Ghai had got 406 and 260 votes, respectively, giving him a minimum edge of 99 votes.

Chahal will look to defend his post as 1,800 registered club members choose the 30th president on the last Sunday of January 2023.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
