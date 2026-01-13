Chandigarh Golf Club elections: Two ex-Army officers battle it out for top post

The Chandigarh Golf Club, one of the most prestigious sporting institutions in North India, has long been known for its spirited contests. But this January, it is set to witness a competition of a different kind, one that will unfold off the greens. Battling it out for the top post are two former Army officers – Major Rajinder Singh Virk, 57, and Capt Mohanbir Singh, 62. (HT Photo for representation)

Nearly 1,800 eligible members will vote to pick an 11-member executive committee, including the club president, on January 25. Battling it out for the top post are two former Army officers – Major Rajinder Singh Virk, 57, and Capt Mohanbir Singh, 62.

While Mohanbir is seeking the presidency for the first time, Virk has unsuccessfully contested twice in the past.

‘For accountability, credibility & transparency’

Virk, who belongs to the 15 Guards and has served as a former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the governor of Tripura, has drawn together a panel of seasoned golfers, doctors, legal experts, and veterans.

“For me, accountability, credibility and transparency are paramount,” Virk said, outlining his priorities.

“Our priority will be the upkeep of the golf course and providing premium playing conditions through professional turf management,” he said.

Virk’s panel includes Dr SPS Grewal, Sandy Lehal, Gags Aulakh, Alamgir Grewal, Dr Atul Sachdev, Brig TS Mundi, Shona Singh, Munish Arora, Dr GS Kochhar and Jassi Toor. Dr Grewal is a well-known eye specialist in the region and Dr Sachdev is the former director principal of Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32. Dr Kochhar, a retired PGIMER doctor, is also the grandfather of ace golfer Karandeep Kochhar.

Virk’s agenda includes barring management committee members from competing in the Chandigarh Golf League or claiming tournament prizes, introducing computerised draws for all tournaments, upgrading facilities for the Ladies Section, and nurturing junior talent.

Terming CGC a “heritage institution with a storied legacy,” Virk said the club is at a natural turning point. “We must transition from traditional methods to a more professional and technologically driven framework.”

‘To upgrade, streamline & put systems in place’

On the other hand, Capt Mohanbir Singh, popularly known as Bunny, is a keen golfer and the current club captain. The 62-year-old has served four terms on the CGC governing body – as chairman of the screening committee, honorary treasurer and honorary secretary. “The club has made great progress,” he said. “We now want to put systems in place to further upgrade facilities and streamline operations,” he says.

An alumnus of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and the Indian Military Academy, he served with 6 Armoured Regiment before joining his family’s hospitality business in 1991, which runs The Zenith (Mohali) and Hot Millions restaurants.

Mohanbir’s priorities include improving catering services, enhancing amenities, strengthening course management and booking systems, and expanding the club’s solar energy usage to reduce electricity costs.

His panel comprises Ajay Wadhwa, Angad Sangha, APS Kahai, Brig Balvinder Singh, Gursharan Sandhu, Jaspartap Sekhon, Capt PS Chimni, Raman Singh Gill, Dr Shobhit Ghai and Dr Satbir. Wadhwa and Sangha are active golfers, Kahai and Gill come from IT backgrounds, Capt Chimni is a retired Merchant Navy officer, and Dr Satbir is a retired senior doctor from Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Sharing his view on the build-up, incumbent CGC president Ravibir Singh said, “Club elections are always keenly contested. Members have their favourites, and we expect enthusiastic participation this year as well.”

Of the 1,800 registered voters, roughly 1,000 are playing members. The last few elections have seen over a 65% voter turnout with about 1,000 to 1,200 members coming forward to vote.