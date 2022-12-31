Chandigarh Golf Club goes to polls on Jan 29

As many as 1,800 registered members of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will pick its 30th president and members of the managing committee on January 29, 2023.

CGC vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, who is also the club’s media and publicity chairperson, said the poll code came into effect on December 29 and Brig JS Phoolka has been appointed the returning officer.

For the top post, there are likely to be two contenders. Last year, for the first time in the six-decade history of the club, three candidates had contended for the top spot. Incumbent president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) had won the top post by a margin of 99 votes, defeating SPS Ghai and Major Rajinder Singh Virk. It may be recalled that last year, as many as 1,154 members had cast their vote, which was the highest turnout in the club’s history.