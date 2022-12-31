Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club goes to polls on Jan 29

Chandigarh Golf Club goes to polls on Jan 29

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 04:33 AM IST

For the top post, there are likely to be two contenders. Last year, for the first time in the six-decade history of the club, three candidates had contended for the top spot. Incumbent president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) had won the top post by a margin of 99 votes, defeating SPS Ghai and Major Rajinder Singh Virk.

As many as 1,800 registered members of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will pick its 30th president and members of the managing committee on January 29, 2023. (HT File)
As many as 1,800 registered members of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will pick its 30th president and members of the managing committee on January 29, 2023. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 1,800 registered members of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will pick its 30th president and members of the managing committee on January 29, 2023.

CGC vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, who is also the club’s media and publicity chairperson, said the poll code came into effect on December 29 and Brig JS Phoolka has been appointed the returning officer.

For the top post, there are likely to be two contenders. Last year, for the first time in the six-decade history of the club, three candidates had contended for the top spot. Incumbent president Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) had won the top post by a margin of 99 votes, defeating SPS Ghai and Major Rajinder Singh Virk. It may be recalled that last year, as many as 1,154 members had cast their vote, which was the highest turnout in the club’s history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out