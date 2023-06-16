Chandigarh Golf Club junior & sub-junior golf tourney: Charvi, Manjot emerge overall champions

Charvi Vaid and Manjot Singh emerged the overall champions offhe Chandigarh Golf Club junior and sub-junior golf tournament held on Thursday. They played a round of 72-level par and 71– One Under respectively. Over 100 budding golfers took part in the tournament. Cut-throat competition and hard-fought victories in all categories were witnessed. Participants of the Chandigarh Golf Club junior and sub-junior tournament on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The prize distribution saw participation from Hon’ble Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, an avid golfer and father to Hanima Grewal, a talented golfer from Chandigarh.

Member of the managing committee of the CGC and chairman junior golf, Gursimran Sethi announced that this was the first of the five tournaments to be held over the year. A junior camp for young budding golfers was announced as well.