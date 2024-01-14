Chandigarh Golf Club to elect next president on Jan 28

Ravibir Singh Grewal will lock horns with Birinder Singh Gill for the president’s post in the upcoming annual elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club on January 28. Chandigarh Golf Club has as many as 1,800 registered members, who will be choosing their 31st president. (Getty Images)

Both have held the president’s post in the past. Gill was the club president in 2018, while Grewal was last elected as president in 2021.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In the last elections, Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) was re-elected as the president, beating rival Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd). The filing of nominations were done from January 6 to 12 followed by their scrutiny on January 13. The counting of votes will be done on January 29.

Gurinderjit Singh Sandhu will be the returning officer during the elections. The prestigious club has as many as 1,800 registered members, who will be choosing their 31st president.