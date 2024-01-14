close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club to elect next president on Jan 28

Chandigarh Golf Club to elect next president on Jan 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 14, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Ravibir Singh Grewal and Birinder Singh Gill have entered the fray for the president’s post at the Chandigarh Golf Club

Ravibir Singh Grewal will lock horns with Birinder Singh Gill for the president’s post in the upcoming annual elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club on January 28.

Chandigarh Golf Club has as many as 1,800 registered members, who will be choosing their 31st president. (Getty Images)
Chandigarh Golf Club has as many as 1,800 registered members, who will be choosing their 31st president. (Getty Images)

Both have held the president’s post in the past. Gill was the club president in 2018, while Grewal was last elected as president in 2021.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In the last elections, Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) was re-elected as the president, beating rival Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd). The filing of nominations were done from January 6 to 12 followed by their scrutiny on January 13. The counting of votes will be done on January 29.

Gurinderjit Singh Sandhu will be the returning officer during the elections. The prestigious club has as many as 1,800 registered members, who will be choosing their 31st president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On