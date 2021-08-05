Chandigarh Golf Club to hold tourney to boost junior golf

In order to give a push to junior golf in the tricity, Chandigarh Golf Club will host the inaugural Pro Am Championship on August 6 at the Club Greens.

Three junior golfers with one professional golfer will form a team for the tournament. This will be an opportunity for the junior golfers to brush up their skills.

A total of 15 pro golfers will be seen in action along with category A and B junior golfers.

Top golfers who would be seen in action are Karandeep Kochhar (leader in PGTI merit list), Akshay Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Harinder Gupta, Abhijit Chadha along with Neha Tripathi, who is the 6th ranked player in the Women’s Pro order of merit.