Chandigarh Golf League: Captain’s 18, Chandigarh Gladiators enter quarter-finals slots

Captain’s 18 and Chandigarh Gladiators registered comfortable victories in their respective matches against Soaring Eagles and Ninjas to book their quarter final berths from Group C at the Chandigarh Golf League, which is being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Group leaders Captain’s 18 dominated the Soaring Eagles from the outset and posted a 5.5-1.5 win. The points secured them the second seed going into the knockouts, only behind Netsmartz Tigers.

Chandigarh Gladiators braved a spirited fight from the Ninjas to win the tie 4-3 and pip Green Gators, who lost 3-4 to Golf Masters, by half a point and claim the second automatic spot from the group. Gladiators scraped through with another impressive performance.

The Green Gators, having started the tournament with a few impressive wins, got derailed at the end as Golf Masters finally found the right formula to keep winning, albeit a bit late in the tournament. They are still on course to make the quarters.However, now their fate will be decided by other teams’ results.

The Canam Raptors repeated the feat and beat a strong Empire side 5-2. Their total of 25.5 points has placed them as the third seed. Only two teams have a chance to overtake their points tally.