Chandigarh Golf League: Partee Panthers secure knockout spot

Partee Panthers overcame resistance from the Green Gators to beat them 4-3 and park themselves in the knockout stages of the Chandigarh Golf League season 2 being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Player in action during Chandigarh Golf League at Golf Club in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Soaring Eagles made a last ditch attempt to qualify with a 5-2 win over Punjab Aces but progress remains to be seen as it is for Sleepy Owl Chargers who won 6-1 against the Golf Masters.

With one day of round robin stage to play, the four matches will decide the final four spots as eight teams have made their entry into the elimination rounds virtually certain. The Panthers, eyeing a top four spot for a bye into the quarter finals, saw their effort in the balance as they now need other results to go in their favour. Their star singles players Bhavkaran Singh and Rabiya Gill made no meal of their games as they went 3 and 2. The Gators then won the first three fourball games, two of them by a margin of five holes. The Panthers had their covers planned as the final two games went to them 4 and 3 for an early finish to the match.

Soaring Eagles got the better of Punjab Aces, who were coming into this one on the back of a whitewash. The Eagles came up with a perfect game plan as they got their game order right to effect a dominant victory. Raghav Bhandari won his game 2 Up followed by skipper Amandeep Bhaika combining with Jaspreet Sokhi to win 2 and 1 for the Eagles. Mivaan Singh had earlier given the Aces a lead by winning his singles game 4 and 2. The Eagles then went on to win three of the next four games as they dominated the tie despite a hint of a comeback from the Aces after the turn.

Sleepy Owl Chargers did all they could after a couple of disappointing matches with a huge win against the struggling Golf Masters. They dominated from the start with the singles games going the way of Col H Panging (5&4) and Col AS Bajwa (6&5) as the Masters went through the paces after a disappointing campaign.

Results

Sleepy Owl Chargers 6-1 Golf Masters

Partee Panthers 4-3 Green Gators

Soaring Eagles 5-2 Punjab Aces

