Chandigarh Golf League: Pirates, of the Green extend purple patch

Extending their good run of form, Pirates of the Greens beat Golf Ninjas 5-2 during the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League season 2 at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. A player in action during the tournament at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Kulvinder Singh gave the Pirates early momentum as he won his singles game quite comfortably 5 and 3. Karan Singh Mahal pulled one back for the Ninjas with a fine two-up win of his own; however, the middle and anchor games brought the points for the Pirates as Colonel Rupendra Singh and Colonel Gurpreet Singh won their game 6 and 4.

Also extending their purple patch were Sleepy Owl Chargers, who broke the Swinging Samurai momentum by beating them 4.5-2.5 in a tightly-contested tie.

For the Sleepy Owl Chargers, it was a tight game from the outset and the early positive results in the singles games courtesy Colonel H Panging and Colonel AS Bajwa ensured their fourball pairs were not under too much pressure. That showed as the Swinging Samurai just could not hold on in the first two- four-ball games which went the way of the Sleepy Owl Chargers. Brigadier HPS Dhillon and Sunil Sawhney won a crucial game to put the result beyond doubt despite a late fightback from the Samurai.

In the day’s other matches, Signature by KLV came back to register a 4-3 win against Golf Masters while Canam Raptors and Hunting Hawks tied their match after an intense match in the first match of the day.

Signature by KLV recovered after a huge loss in the opening game and their opponents, Golf Masters, will also be pleased to put their first points on the board. Himmat Singh Sandhu for KLV and Amandeep Singh Bath for Masters split the singles games with Kabir Sodhi and Manpreet Sandhu putting the Masters ahead with a 5 and 4 win. KLV sealed the tie with last hole two-up wins in the two late fourball games involving BPS Brar and Manishtha Rao and Vinod Soni and Binny Bath.

The tightest match of the day, however, was between the holders Canam Raptors and Hunting Hawks who played out a tied match. Colonel JM Singh continued his ominous-looking form with a 6 and 5 singles win for the Raptors while Jaspreet Singh Bakshi pulled one back for the Hawks with a 3 and 2 win.

The next two games went the Raptors way while Gen TPS Waraich and Col IS Bains squared their game against Ravibir Singh and Pauline Sapphire Singh. This left the Hawks in a must-win situation in the anchor game, where Rohit Singh Dagar and Arun Talwar prevailed one-up on the final hole to add a point to their tally.

