Chandigarh: Gully cricket tournament kicks off

As many as 68 matches were played on the opening day of the third edition of the Allengers Gully Cricket Tournament, being organised by the UT Cricket Association in association with the Chandigarh Police, on Sunday. Spanning 22 days, the tournament is being played in a knockout format across 18 venues in the city. Spanning 22 days, the tournament is being played in a knockout format across 18 venues in the city. (Photo for representation)

Team number 69 beat team 70 by four wickets, team 353 beat team 354 by 19 runs, team 323 beat team 324 by 32 runs, team 325 beat team 325 by two wickets, team 228 beat team 227 by 33 runs, team 226 beat team 225 by three wickets, team 258 beat team 257 by three wickets, team 162 beat team 161 by five wickets, team 129 beat team 130 by 31 runs, team 33 beat team 34 by four wickets, team 66 beat team 65 by seven runs, team 4 beat team 3 by 19 runs, team 5 beat team 6 by 16 runs, team 1 beat team 2 by 13 runs, team 423 beat team 424 by 12 runs, team 322 beat team 321 by 22 runs, team 97 beat team 98 by 17 runs, team 72 beat team 71 by five wickets, team 451 beat team 452 by 11 runs, team 449 beat team 450 by 19 runs, team 385 beat team 386 by 18 runs and team 390 beat team 389 by 183 runs.