Chandigarh: Haryanvi singer booked for crooning banned song at PU’s March 28 concert

Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma has been booked by the UT police for allegedly performing a banned song, Chambal Ke Daku, during a live concert at Panjab University (PU) on March 28. The song, known for its controversial lyrics, glorifying violence and bandit culture, promotes aggression and gun culture. This was the same concert where a PU student, Aditya was brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons, leading to his death. According to police sources, the singer had promised in writing not to perform any banned or controversial content during the event, an assurance he allegedly ignored. (HT photo for representation)

An FIR was registered at the Sector 11 police station after a formal complaint, accusing Sharma of violating a written undertaking, was provided to the organisers and police. According to police sources, the singer had promised in writing not to perform any banned or controversial content during the event, an assurance he allegedly ignored.

Police officials confirmed that Sharma’s actions are under serious scrutiny, especially since the Haryana government has already blacklisted around 30 songs for glorifying weapons, violence, and criminal lifestyles, several of which are linked to Sharma’s discography.