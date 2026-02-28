Chandigarh has 21,000 bogus beneficiaries under food security Act

The city has 21,000 bogus beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), local authorities found during a verification drive after the Centre asked them to look into the antecedents of 61,481 “suspicious beneficiaries”. The NFSA is a landmark law that aims to provide subsidised foodgrains to low-income families, vulnerable groups, and those with annual income below ₹1 lakh. (HT File)

The NFSA is a landmark law that aims to provide subsidised foodgrains to low-income families, vulnerable groups, and those with annual income below ₹1 lakh.

The list of suspected beneficiaries was shared by the Government of India with the UT administration after cross-verification of ration card management system (RCMS) data with multiple central databases. Identified beneficiaries have been given a week’s time to file objections at the Sector 17 office, failing which their names will be struck off the rolls.

Chandigarh has a population of nearly 14 lakh, out of which around 3.55 lakh are NFSA beneficiaries. These include Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries, who are entitled to about ₹1,200 per month, and Priority Household (PH) beneficiaries, who receive ₹180 per person per month via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Centre prepared the suspect list using eight parameters, including Aadhaar status, duplication, income group, landholding and vehicle ownership. Data was cross-checked with agencies such as the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the PM-KISAN scheme.

A senior department officer said detailed field verifications revealed cases of duplication, annual family income exceeding ₹1.5 lakh, and Aadhaar discrepancies.

Audit flags gaps in DBT implementation

Meanwhile, an audit report by the Director General of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, last year flagged gaps in the department’s functioning. It pointed to inadequate inspections – only three conducted between 2020 and 2023 – and the absence of a robust mechanism to verify income eligibility criteria of ₹60,000 annually for AAY and ₹1.5 lakh for PH beneficiaries. It also flagged risks of duplication in cases where data from similar schemes was not available online and observed that mandatory verification checklists were not consistently followed.

Officials, however, said 100% eKYC of registered beneficiaries has been completed through biometric authentication under the Aadhaar Act, 2016. Beneficiaries can contact the toll-free helpline at 1800-180-2068 or 0172-2542412 for queries.