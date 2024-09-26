Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Head constable acquitted in corruption case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 26, 2024 07:28 AM IST

As per the CBI case, on August 30, 2016, Kumar, who was then posted at Burail police post, was caught red-handed by the CBI while accepting ₹10,000 in bribe from Jeet Singh, a Sector 45 resident, for letting off his son in a gambling case

The CBI court on Wednesday acquitted head constable Parveen Kumar in a corruption case. (Getty image)
As per the CBI case, on August 30, 2016, Kumar, who was then posted at Burail police post, was caught red-handed by the CBI while accepting 10,000 in bribe from Jeet Singh, a Sector 45 resident, for letting off his son in a gambling case. Kumar managed to escape from CBI’s custody and ran into a crowded area near the police post. He was re-arrested after a chase.

