Chandigarh health centres set for upgrades

The health department has begun work to renovate government health and wellness centres in Chandigarh, and equip them with standard facilities.

At a recent meeting with the UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, UT health services director Dr Suman Singh had raised issues such as poor condition of toilets and wiring, and seepage in walls. She had also sought basic infrastructure, including separate toilets for males and females, drinking water, fire extinguishers, computers with LAN connectivity and waiting space, among others.

Taking note of the concerns, the health secretary issued directions for renovation of toilets with granite flooring, wall tiles and required sanitary fittings. He also directed the officials concerned to get the old windows and doors replaced, and install energy-efficient lights and fans.

Also, directions were issued to provide waiting benches, air-conditioned room for tele-consultation, sufficient parking, uniform signboards, and complete painting and distempering work, wherever required.

Dr Singh was directed to maintain before and after photographs of renovation to apprise the UT adviser.