Chandigarh health dept to deploy specialists at primary health centres

To provide specialist services in peripheral areas, the health department is hiring specialists on a slot basis for its primary health centres, also known as Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir (UAAM). So far, seven specialists, representing fields such as medicine, surgery, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry, and dermatology have been hired. Two additional specialists in general surgery and medicine are expected to be inducted following walk-in interviews. These specialists will provide services at primary health centres at Badheri, Raipur Kalan, Manimajra, Sarangpur, Behlana, Kaimbwala, and Sectors 25, 33, 39, 52, and Palsoea. Specialists will work on a rotational basis, spending two days at various health and wellness centres. (HT File)

After previously struggling to attract medical officers under the national health mission, the department has found success with this new hiring model under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Specialists will work on a rotational basis, spending two days at various health and wellness centres. Empanelled on an honorarium basis, they will be paid ₹2,000 per two-hour slot, typically working two slots per day as per a monthly duty roster.

In the past, the department faced difficulties retaining medical officers and specialists. To address this, salaries were previously increased to match those of neighbouring states. However, the department has found the slot-based appointment system to be an effective middle ground, as it offers a manageable workload for specialists while allowing the department to maintain consistent consultancy services.

Director of health services, Dr Suman Singh, said that the response has been positive because the roles are limited to specific slots and do not involve heavy paperwork, administrative responsibilities, or long duty hours. As primary health centres serve as the first point of contact for comprehensive care, the introduction of these specialist services is aimed to reduce crowding at civil and district hospitals. This initiative will allow patients to receive specialised care for minor ailments locally, helping to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.