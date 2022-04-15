Chandigarh: Health problems common in every house in vicinity of Dadumajra landfill

For the past 12 years, 42-year-old Vinod Kumar, a resident of Dadumajra Colony (DMC), has been suffering from skin allergy and fungal infection. With even medical treatment not helping his condition, medical experts have recommended that he shifts his residence from the most polluted area of City Beautiful

“The infection is so severe that doctors have asked me to leave this area. Flies and mosquitoes are rampant here and that is a major cause of my skin problem. Due to allergy, I am unable to wear warm clothes even in winters. What’s worse is that even my teenage sons are facing this same problem,” said Kumar, a government employee.

However, this is not the only such incident in the area. In almost every house located in the vicinity of the Dadumajra landfill, people are suffering from health hazards including allergies, asthma, skin ailments, tuberculosis (TB), cancer, paralysis and other chronic diseases. Five cancer patients have died in DMC in just two years.

Spread across 45.11 acres, the landfill is located right in the middle of the residential area, with people of Dadumajra, Sector 38 (West), Sector 25 and Dhanas Colony, being most exposed. Last week, it took more than two days to put out a fire at the dumping ground and many people in these areas complained of breathing problems. The dumping ground witnessed, on an average, 30 fires per year between 2005 and 2021. As per information accessed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 486 minor and major fires were reported at the site since 2005.

Mohinder Singh, 68, has been living in Dadumajra Colony since 1980. However, for the last 25 years, he has been suffering from asthma. “We always keep asthalin pumps, oxygen concentrators and nebulisers at home. I can’t talk much and face difficulty in breathing. During fires at the dumping site, I feel choked and have to use a nebuliser,” he said. Even Deepanshu, 19, always has medicines in his bags as the air pollution causes irritation in his eyes.

“Due to air pollution, I got skin disease. It started with a small boil and now, it has spread all over my body. When we scratch the skin, it leads to bleeding”, said 63-year-old Chanderpal.

‘No health facility for people’

Dadumajra councillor Kuldeep Dhalor, said, “Last year, my father died after getting a sudden asthma attack and this is not just the story of one family. Even though people complain regularly, there is only one government dispensary in the ward. There is also just one dermatologist and a limited number of general physicians. People are forced to rush to GMSH-16 or PGI even for small ailments or consultation. We request authorities to relocate the dump so that people can live here safely because the garbage treatment plant is of no use.”

Dr JS Thakur from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s department of community medicine and school of public health, said, “The dumping ground is leading to major air and water pollution in the area, due to which people are suffering from chronic diseases. Even the young population is affected. There should be a proper waste management plan in the city and garbage should be processed using advanced technology.”