Chandigarh: High court orders FIR in case of missing law intern

Following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR into the disappearance of a 21-year-old law intern who went missing from the Punjab and Haryana high court premises on March 17. A New Chandigarh resident had reported his son's disappearance in March.

The order to register an FIR in the case was passed by justice Rajesh Bhardwaj on May 22, following a petition filed by Hardik Sharma’s father, Inderjeet Kumar.

Inderjeet Kumar, a New Chandigarh resident and professional photographer, reported his son’s disappearance after Hardik, who was undergoing apprenticeship training at the high court, failed to return on the afternoon of March 17. A Daily Diary Report (DDR) was initially filed at Sector 3 police station on March 18, but no significant progress was made until the court intervened.

In his complaint, Inderjeet shared details of a threatening call he received on the day of Hardik’s disappearance. The caller, identifying himself as Sunil Kumar, claimed to be the father of a girl named Sania and accused Hardik of eloping with his daughter.

The caller issued severe threats, saying he would “kill him and drown him in a river”. Another individual, identified as Harvinder Singh alias Harry of Sector 127, Mohali, also allegedly threatened Hardik and warned him to stay away from Sania.

Inderjeet believes that both Sunil Kumar, from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and Harvinder Singh are involved in detaining his son at an undisclosed location.

Upon the court’s order, the Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are actively pursuing leads and making efforts to locate Hardik and hold those responsible accountable.