High court seeks response from Punjab RERA on plea from Beverly Golf Avenue residents

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Punjab on a plea from Beverly Golf Avenue residents against the latter’s decision to allegedly exempt the promoter from mandatory compliances. The residents allege that despite collecting enormous amounts from allottees, the promoter committed persistent and substantial defaults in paying outstanding dues of ₹80 crore to GMADA. (HT File)

The petition was filed by the BGA Owners Welfare Society, representing 400 odd allottees of the project situated near Mohali Golf Range, Sector 65—known as Beverly Golf Avenue.

In 2015, M/s MB Infrabuild won the bid for 7.12 acres for ₹133 crore. The project was to be developed in two parts—eight towers in phase-1 and six towers in phase-2—with a deadline of July 2023, the plea noted.

The residents allege that despite collecting enormous amounts from allottees, the promoter committed persistent and substantial defaults in paying outstanding dues of ₹80 crore to GMADA, which led GMADA to initiate resumption proceedings in April 2023. However, subsequently completion/occupancy certificate was given in August 2025 .

The plea claims that phase-1 for which ₹286 crore were collected stood 100% complete according to the record submitted by the promoter. For phase-2 for which ₹206 crore were collected from allottees, the promoter disclosed that the project is approximately 92% complete.

“…despite subsisting disputes, unresolved deficiencies, pending liabilities and continuing grievances raised by the allottees, (RERA) dated February 10, 2026 gave blanket exemption from mandatory compliance,” the plea said adding that these include regarding the maintenance of a separate RERA-designated bank account and excusing the promoter from filing annual audit reports and quarterly progress reports.

“..the impugned exemption order has the effect of dismantling and defeating the statutory safeguards, transparency mechanisms and financial accountability measures specifically incorporated under the RERA Act for the protection of homebuyers/allottees and has virtually insulated respondent No 2 (promoter) from continued regulatory scrutiny despite serious unresolved grievances, continuing liabilities and allegations regarding diversion/utilisation of project funds,” the plea alleged seeking quashing of the RERA decision. The court has posted the matter for hearing on July 9.