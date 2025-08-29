Chandigarh hikes DC rates by average 5%

To provide relief to thousands of employees drawing salaries at the deputy commissioner (DC) rates, the UT administration has enhanced the rates by an average 5% for 2025-26. In some cases, the hike has been increased 20-25%. Officials informed that the hike will be effective from April 1, 2025. The rates have been revised following representations by employee associations. (HT Photo for representation)

Nearly 20,000 contractual and outsourced employees working with various departments will benefit from this order, which was issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) on Thursday. These rates will be available for adoption by all government offices, boards, corporations, PSUs and autonomous bodies of the Chandigarh administration. However, these offices will take their own administrative decision on the adoption of these rates for their employees.

A beldar who was drawing ₹21,600 per month will now get ₹22,680, an AC operator who was getting ₹24,222, will now get ₹25,433. Similarly, Ayushman Mitra, who was getting ₹24,222, will now get ₹30,850, a book binder, who was getting ₹25, 791, will now get ₹30,850, eye technician, who was getting ₹18,058, will now get ₹25,433, a clerk-cum-receptionist who was getting ₹25,791, will now get ₹30,850.

The rates have been revised following representations by employee associations. The employees’ Joint Action Committee had demanded a 15% hike in the rates. These rates are the minimum prescribed DC rates based on the pay rates of regular posts.

However, depending upon the duty hours and tough nature of duty, departments/institutions can decide additional wages, perks/facilities at their own level. The minimum wage rates fixed in the notification are only for eight hours. As such, the daily rate/hour of part time workers of respective category/post may be calculated accordingly.