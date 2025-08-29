Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Chandigarh hikes DC rates by average 5%

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 08:22 am IST

Nearly 20,000 contractual and outsourced employees working with various departments will benefit from this order, which was issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) on Thursday

To provide relief to thousands of employees drawing salaries at the deputy commissioner (DC) rates, the UT administration has enhanced the rates by an average 5% for 2025-26. In some cases, the hike has been increased 20-25%. Officials informed that the hike will be effective from April 1, 2025.

The rates have been revised following representations by employee associations. (HT Photo for representation)
Nearly 20,000 contractual and outsourced employees working with various departments will benefit from this order, which was issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) on Thursday. These rates will be available for adoption by all government offices, boards, corporations, PSUs and autonomous bodies of the Chandigarh administration. However, these offices will take their own administrative decision on the adoption of these rates for their employees.

A beldar who was drawing 21,600 per month will now get 22,680, an AC operator who was getting 24,222, will now get 25,433. Similarly, Ayushman Mitra, who was getting 24,222, will now get 30,850, a book binder, who was getting 25, 791, will now get 30,850, eye technician, who was getting 18,058, will now get 25,433, a clerk-cum-receptionist who was getting 25,791, will now get 30,850.

The rates have been revised following representations by employee associations. The employees’ Joint Action Committee had demanded a 15% hike in the rates. These rates are the minimum prescribed DC rates based on the pay rates of regular posts.

However, depending upon the duty hours and tough nature of duty, departments/institutions can decide additional wages, perks/facilities at their own level. The minimum wage rates fixed in the notification are only for eight hours. As such, the daily rate/hour of part time workers of respective category/post may be calculated accordingly.

