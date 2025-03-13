Chandigarh: Holi set to be a rainy affair

Holi is set to be a rainy affair with a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) approaching the city, MeT officials said. While showers can be expected from Thursday evening, the system is likely to be stronger on Friday with chances of light to moderate rain and some relief from the heat is on the cards. The minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped from 15.5°C on Tuesday to 14.8°C on Wednesday, still 1.4 degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The city’s maximum temperature rose to 32°C on Wednesday, the highest of the season yet. This was 5.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature dropped from 15.5°C on Tuesday to 14.8°C on Wednesday, still 1.4 degrees above normal.