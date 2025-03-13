Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Holi set to be a rainy affair

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature rose to 32°C on Wednesday, the highest of the season yet; this was 5.4 degrees above normal

Holi is set to be a rainy affair with a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) approaching the city, MeT officials said. While showers can be expected from Thursday evening, the system is likely to be stronger on Friday with chances of light to moderate rain and some relief from the heat is on the cards.

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped from 15.5°C on Tuesday to 14.8°C on Wednesday, still 1.4 degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped from 15.5°C on Tuesday to 14.8°C on Wednesday, still 1.4 degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The city’s maximum temperature rose to 32°C on Wednesday, the highest of the season yet. This was 5.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature dropped from 15.5°C on Tuesday to 14.8°C on Wednesday, still 1.4 degrees above normal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On