Chandigarh: Hospital security guard arrested, terminated for defacing PM Modi’s poster

A security guard was arrested and terminated from service on Saturday for defacing a promotional poster featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi at civil hospital, Sector 45, Chandigarh. Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said a case has been registered and the accused has permanently been removed from duty. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh, 31, a resident of Rajpura in Patiala, was employed at the hospital by a private security agency.

He allegedly drew a black dot on the Prime Minister’s forehead in the poster and marked both ears with a sketch pen. He was caught in the act by eyewitnesses.

The incident came to light on the morning of April 11 when local BJP leaders, including Prince Bhandula, the president of the BJP Medical Cell, Chandigarh, noticed the defaced poster, which had been installed as part of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme campaign for promoting the 7th “Jan Aushadhi Diwas” event held in March.

BJP district president Ravinder Malik also flagged the matter to the patrolling police officials. Senior medical officer Dr Navneet Kanwar lodged a complaint with the station house officer of the Sector 34 police station, seeking legal action.

An FIR was registered on April 11 under Section 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

During police questioning, Singh claimed that he was provoked by acquaintances to “do something different” as a prank. Police said his claims are under verification. “He named a person who allegedly instigated him to deface the poster, but that individual was found to be absent,” said a senior officer on the condition of anonymity.

Singh was arrested on Saturday. However, since the charges are bailable, he was granted bail from the police station itself. The hospital administration terminated his services to maintain discipline and decorum.

“A case has been registered and Singh has permanently been removed from duty,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.