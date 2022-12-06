Chandigarh: Host NPS-18 teams walk away with basketball titles

Chandigarh The New Public School, Sector 18, girls’ and boys’ grabbed the Shanta H Singh Memorial and Rao Jai Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament, respectively, on Monday.

The tournament was organised by the New Public School, Sector 18. Playing in the Shanta H Singh memorial meet, NPS girls drubbed Government Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sarkaghat, Mandi, by 72-47. Arpita scoring 26 points emerged as top-notch scorer of the match. The third position was bagged by Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36.

The Rao Jai Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament trophy was lifted by NPS boys’ by defeating Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, with the score of 99-72. Deepak emerged as the top scorer with 47 points for the winning team. The third position was taken by Creane Memorial High School, Gaya, with the score of 48-80.