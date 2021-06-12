Chandigarh house grab case: Liquor baron surrenders in court

Wanted by the police for the past three months in the Sector 37 house grab case, liquor baron Arvind Singla surrendered before a court on Friday.

Following his surrender, Singla, who was carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000, was arrested and sent to four-day police custody. Punjab and Haryana high court had recently dismissed his anticipatory plea.

This is the sixth arrest in the March 2 case after journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, realtor Manish Gupta, suspended Chandigarh Police inspector Rajdeep Singh, Satpal Dagar, brother of a UT deputy superintendent of police, and Gurpreet Singh, who impersonated the owner of the property, Rahul Mehta, to execute its sale deed in March 2019.

A police challan has already been filed into the case.

Around 10 men are accused of kidnapping and torturing Mehta, 48, the only surviving heir of his family, in April 2017 to secure the general power of attorney of his 338 square yards house and selling it to Manish’s brother Saurabh Gupta for ₹2.9 crore in March 2019.

Singla is the mastermind: Police

Senior police officials, privy to investigation, said Singla masterminded the house grab and was instrumental in preparing forged documents for the property’s transfer for which he received ₹1.28 crore, as disclosed by co-accused Manish.

“He manipulated the records of the estate office in connivance with other accused. The original record is also missing,” said the police.

Also booked for cheating partner

Singla is facing another case of cheating his business partner, lodged on June 9.

Singla, and other accused Tejinder Singh, Raman Puri and Vikas Kumar, were booked on the complaint of Shweta Singla, wife of Arvind’s partner Deepak Singla.

Shweta told the police that Arvind and Deepak had set up a mobile phone firm in 2016 at 60:40 partnership, respectively.

The same year when her husband was admitted to a hospital after suffering a gunshot, Arvind visited them and obtained her signature on blank papers for handling the business. Later, she came to know that her husband was sued by a Gurugram firm in a ₹3-crore cheque bounce case, which she alleged was the result of Arvind misusing her signature.

A case in this regard has been registered under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station.